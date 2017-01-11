There's Now a Real Pokéball Remote for 'Pokémon Go'

If you've played Pokémon Go and felt like there was something missing from the experience, you aren't alone. Some Pokémon in rural areas would be a fair answer, but the folks at GamerReality had a different thought. They think the game is missing an actual Pokéball that you actually throw.

They've set out to fix that by developing a Pokéball that interacts with the mobile app in real time. They call it "The Trainer Ball" and it's pretty versatile for a device that is designed as a controller for just one game. The ball works when thrown in the direction of a Pokémon or it can be used as a gesture device when the user pretends to throw it (a bit like Wii bowling).