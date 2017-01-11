'Pokémon Go' Stampede Is What the Apocalypse Will Look Like

While the Pokémon Go fervor may have died down a little in the U.S., it's far from over, especially in countries where the game is just being released. A video has surfaced from Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, that purports to show thousands of people chasing down a Snorlax.

It's total chaos. And while the video has not been confirmed, scenes like this haven't been uncommon in the weeks following the release of the game. Flash mobs of Pokémon hunters were seen across the States when the mobile game was released, including a scene in New York's Central Park that had hoards running across the park and abandoning their cars on the street in pursuit of a Vaporeon. Pokémon Go was released in Taiwan on Aug. 5.