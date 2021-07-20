Oops, Poland Had to Send 6 Olympic Swimmers Home after Picking Too Many

Every athlete dreams of going to the Olympics, but only the best of the best make it. Even then, there are rules about how many of a country's most elite athletes can attend and compete in the Games. Just ask Polish Swimming Federation (PZP) president Pawel Slominski, who learned that lesson the hard way.

Poland, which initially picked 23 athletes to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, had to send home six swimmers after accidentally selecting too many, according to the BBC. FINA, the international federation for water sports, has qualifying rules that state that 17 is the maximum number of swimmers each country is allowed.

The president of the Polish Swimming Federation (PZP), Pawel Slominski, apologized publicly, noting that he understood why the would-be Olympians and their fans were bummed. He chalked his mistake up to eagerness, saying in a statement, per the BBC, that it was made due to a "desire to allow as many players and coaches as possible to take part in the Games."

"I express great regret, sadness, and bitterness about the situation," he said in the statement. "Such a situation should not take place, and the reaction of the swimmers, their emotions, the attack on the Polish Swimming Federation, is understandable to me and justified."

The swimmers who were sent home were not thrilled and made no secret of that. Alicja Tchorz, a two-time Olympian, vented about the situation on Facebook.