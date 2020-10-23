Watch This Polar Bear Live Stream to Ease the Stress of Your Chaotic Life

There's no need to lie. Anxiety and stress levels are, to put it lightly, high. December has Yule Log videos, and, maybe, with how things are going, every month needs its own version of that calming, meditative video. August could be a looped stream of the ocean tide rising and falling along a beach. September could feature a weeks-long video of a leaf dangling from a branch, changing colors. Maybe October is just Pennywise sitting on a patio, enjoying sweater weather, and unwrapping a Werther's Original.

Those are all pipe dreams. (Though, if you want to make one of those videos for me, I'll absolutely watch it.) However, November's soothing video is 100% real. Polar Bears International and Explore.org are re-starting their polar bear live cams for the season. The stream kicks off in late October, with a focus on amping up programming for Polar Bear Week from November 1-7.

The stream gives you not a front-row seat — you'll be in your home with the option of sipping a beer or some fall-appropriate cocktail — but a pretty solid seat to the seasonal polar bear migration. The stream gets starting on October 20, but Polar Bear Week often coincides with the time when the polar bear migration is at its peak, a representative tells Thrillist.

The live stream will be hosting special programming over Polar Bear Week, though the stream continues after the conclusion of a polar bear's answer to Fat Bear Week. One of the programs that might be most necessary in early November is the "Zen Out with Polar Bears" session on November 3. In case you haven't had enough reminders at this point, that would be Election Day in the United States. The broadcast will include music and guided relaxation, as well as an implicit reminder that your vote in the election will have implications for how the US handles the growing climate crisis for years to come.

The stream generally goes offline in mid-November when there's enough ice in the Hudson Bay that the polar bears migrate from the shore onto the ice, which is bad news for seals. Though, that date has gotten later and later over the years due to global warming.