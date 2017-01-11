News

This Poor Mascot Can't Stand on Ice, But Keeps Trying Anyway

Published On 01/04/2017

It makes sense that the U.S. state with the absolute worst winter would have commercials filmed on ice. That's why a Minnesota car dealership was filming at the University of Minnesota's Mariucci Arena with the school's Golden Gopher mascot. The polar bear who is in the commercial? Well, that's because the dealership is called White Bear Mitsubishi from White Bear Lake, Minnesota. 

Goldy the Gopher clearly has some experience doing its mascot schtick on ice. However, that bear had a hell of a time figuring things out. The outtakes from the commercial show that it was more than a slightly trying day for the human in the bear costume who discovered repeatedly that ice is slippery and polar bear costumes are cumbersome.

Over and over the bear hits the ice hard. That includes a pat on the back that, in retrospect, was just mean. It puts the bear on its face, struggling like a T-Rex to get up with its tiny arms. 

While the bear's back and hips deserve some sympathy, these hilarious outtakes are a fine way to bring in the new year. Thanks for being a good sport, bear.

h/t Mashable

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

