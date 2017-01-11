This Poor Mascot Can't Stand on Ice, But Keeps Trying Anyway

It makes sense that the U.S. state with the absolute worst winter would have commercials filmed on ice. That's why a Minnesota car dealership was filming at the University of Minnesota's Mariucci Arena with the school's Golden Gopher mascot. The polar bear who is in the commercial? Well, that's because the dealership is called White Bear Mitsubishi from White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Goldy the Gopher clearly has some experience doing its mascot schtick on ice. However, that bear had a hell of a time figuring things out. The outtakes from the commercial show that it was more than a slightly trying day for the human in the bear costume who discovered repeatedly that ice is slippery and polar bear costumes are cumbersome.