Watch This Polar Bear Pet a Dog, And Feel Good Inside

Nature is scary and nature is weird, and packs with it a nebulous power that compels bong-toking bros to praise Harambe in the face of a Category 5 hurricane. But nature is also beautiful and cuddly sometimes, especially when typically ferocious Polar Bears take the time to pet dogs.
David De Meulles caught video of that rare phenomenon happening in the Canadian state of Manitoba over the weekend, and it should provide the furry solace you need in this age of mass hysteria.
De Meulles, who journeyed to the town of Churchill, Manitoba in the hopes of seeing Polar Bears who often congregate there, did not expect to see something seemingly pulled from a Coca-Cola commercial. He expected carnage, but instead got a warm, fuzzy feeling inside.
"I've known the bears to have somewhat friendly behavior with the dogs, but for a bear to pet like a human would pet a dog is just mind-blowing," he told the CBC. "It was a beautiful sight to see, and I just can't believe an animal that big would show that kind of heart toward another animal."
The Polar Bear completely dwarfs the dog, which is tethered to a leash and completely oblivious to its potentially gruesome fate. But the bear, which presumably wasn’t hungry, just wanted to hang out, and stroked the dog’s fur in a way that shows the animal kingdom’s soft side.
Now go give someone a hug. The Polar Bear would give you a thumbs up.
