Watch This Polar Bear Pet a Dog, And Feel Good Inside

"I've known the bears to have somewhat friendly behavior with the dogs, but for a bear to pet like a human would pet a dog is just mind-blowing," he told the CBC. "It was a beautiful sight to see, and I just can't believe an animal that big would show that kind of heart toward another animal."

The Polar Bear completely dwarfs the dog, which is tethered to a leash and completely oblivious to its potentially gruesome fate. But the bear, which presumably wasn’t hungry, just wanted to hang out, and stroked the dog’s fur in a way that shows the animal kingdom’s soft side.

Now go give someone a hug. The Polar Bear would give you a thumbs up.