Here's How to Get 45% Off a Once-in-a-Lifetime Expedition to the Arctic

Travel to the Arctic is a popular travel trend in 2023, but getting there safely and affordably is not as common. The snow-capped region is icy and isolated, and journeying there without harming yourself or the delicate ecosystems that reside there requires some expertise. Fortunately Quark Expeditions is one of the top polar adventure companies, and they are having a huge sale right now.

The company's Escape Sale is offering polar voyages for up to 45% off and additional perks if you book by April 3, 2023.

"We're very excited about our recently-launched Escape Sale as it enables a cross-section of travelers to take advantage of deep savings that match their travel tastes," said Thomas Lennartz, VP of sales for Quark Expeditions, in a statement. "The special offers—and perks—in our Escape Sale appeal to solo travelers, couples and groups."

Here are the details on this deal. You'll save up to 45% on the trip costs, and free transportation between hotel and airport, plus overnight accommodations are included in select trips for 2023. If you pay for your trip in full when you book, you'll also save an additional 10%. Some of the trips included in the Escape Sale include:



The Three Arctic Islands, which stops in Spitsbergen, Greenland and Iceland, and departs on August 26, 2023.

Spitsbergen Explorer trip ventures through the Wildlife Capital of the Arctic and has departure dates on June 4 and 22, 2023.

A Canada and Greenland trip departs on September 11, 2023.

The Northwest Passage voyage goes in the Footsteps of Franklin and departs on July 30, 2023.



"We know from past promotions that a large number of travelers will appreciate the free transfer package offered on select Arctic 2023 voyages. This includes charter flights, hotel and ground transportation (between airport and hotel), as well as hotel accommodation," Lennartz continued.

Just keep in mind that even though these are big markdowns, the original ticket price is still pretty steep. This is definitely a trip you'll need to plan and budget for if $8,000 vacations aren't typically in your wheelhouse. You can explore all of the sale options on QuarkExpeditions.com.