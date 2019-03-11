Police Capture Runaway Pig by Luring It Into Squad Car With Pizza

Few people are immune to the power of free pizza. It's basic human instinct to dash for a gratis slice up for grabs. And apparently, pigs and people have that much in common, judging by a recent vide of a police officer luring a loose pig into his squad car with a piece of leftover pizza.
While responding to a call about a runaway pig in Xenia, Ohio last week, Officer Dan Smith had the brilliant idea to coax it closer to his vehicle by tempting it with some pizza a bystander had on hand, according to the Dayton Daily News. His grand plan actually worked, and fortunately, someone caught it all on tape as he dangled the slice in front of the animal's snout while slowly walking backward toward his car door until it was close enough for him to lift inside. Truly some innovative policing in action.
"We are happy to announce that the runaway was taken into custody without being injured and we were able to reunite the runaway (who is named Wilbur) with it’s [sic] family," the Xenia Police Department said in a Facebook post accompanying the video. They also thanked the citizen "who donated the swine lure" and teased that the clip would most certainly be making an appearance during Officer Smith's retirement party down the road.
In a subsequent photo shared on the Facebook page, you can see Wilbur in the back of the squad car taking what appears to be a nap, a half-eaten pizza slice resting nearby on the seat.
Fortunately, pizza did the trick this time around, though in a pinch, it's worth noting pigs are also big Doritos fans.
