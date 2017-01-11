Police Use a Burrito to Rescue an Adorable Kitten

Although eating them properly involves a slight learning curve, burritos are easily among the best lunchtime foods. They're savory, filling, somewhat healthy (depending on what you order in them), and best of all, they're delicious. And, apparently, they're also great for, uh, rescuing stranded kittens.

Officers from the Parlier Police Department in Southern California saved an adorable kitten they found stranded -- and hungry -- in a drainage pipe early on Monday morning. But it turns out the successful rescue was made possible by the "partially eaten burrito" the officers used to lure the fluffy creature out of the pipe to safety, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Shortly after the incident, the kitten was taken to the local Animal Control center.