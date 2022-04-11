This Chicken Chain Is Celebrating Its Anniversary with Free Food Every Week This Month
Pollo Campero has a different food deal every week in April.
Pollo Campero, founded in Guatemala, is celebrating its 51st anniversary this month. (If you're not familiar, Thrillist previously called it the "KFC of Latin America.")
The chicken-loving chain is celebrating the only way restaurants know how to celebrate. The chain is slinging a pile of discounts through the end of April. Each week, a new deal will drop, offering some free menu items when you make a purchase at one of its hundreds of locations.
Here's a look at what you'll find at your local chicken chain.
- Through April 11: Get a free Empanada with a meal using the code "CHEESY."
- April 12-18: Snag an extra side with a meal by using the code "HUNGRY."
- April 19-25: Take an extra piece of chicken with your meal by dropping the code "CRAVE."
- April 26 - May 2: If you're a current or new loyalty member, you'll get a $10 reward in the app.
You can take home a little extra Campero Rice, Corn Salad, Campero Beans, and lots more if you keep an eye on the anniversary deals this month.
