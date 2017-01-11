Pongbot Is the Moving Beer Pong Target Innovation Your Party Needs

"Instead of tossing a ping pong ball at a group of stationary cups, Pongbot spins, darts, and randomly changes direction," the Kickstarter description states. "This makes beer pong more fun, more exciting and a lot more challenging!"

The tabletop robot is designed to hold one cup, or as many as five cups with an attachable caddie, and even features technology that prevents it from falling off the edge of your table. In other words, it's the high-tech version of the brilliant Roomba vacuum robot beer pong hack. As for actually playing, the Pongbot offers two different modes: auto and manual -- the latter of which allows your opponent to control its motions with a small wireless controller. So, not only does it add a high-tech twist to the game, it also makes it orders of magnitude more difficult.