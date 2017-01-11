Pongbot Is the Moving Beer Pong Target Innovation Your Party Needs

Beer pong, the classic drinking game enjoyed by everyone from college bros to 100-year-old grandmas, will almost certainly never get old. But that hasn't stopped a growing class of entrepreneurs and enthusiasts from attempting to improve the game with innovative new products and hacks. The latest such creation: a high-tech, edge-sensing robot.
Aptly dubbed Pongbot, the boozy gadget adds an additional layer of difficulty to beer pong by turning your red Solo cups into moving targets that zoom and rotate across the table, according to a Kickstarter campaign page for the product. Developers Alan Dorfman and Jayson Esterow hope to raise $100,000 in the next 30 days with plans to ship Pongbots to backers as soon as December. As of this writing, backers had pledged more than $4,000.
"Instead of tossing a ping pong ball at a group of stationary cups, Pongbot spins, darts, and randomly changes direction," the Kickstarter description states. "This makes beer pong more fun, more exciting and a lot more challenging!"
The tabletop robot is designed to hold one cup, or as many as five cups with an attachable caddie, and even features technology that prevents it from falling off the edge of your table. In other words, it's the high-tech version of the brilliant Roomba vacuum robot beer pong hack. As for actually playing, the Pongbot offers two different modes: auto and manual -- the latter of which allows your opponent to control its motions with a small wireless controller. So, not only does it add a high-tech twist to the game, it also makes it orders of magnitude more difficult.
But then again, the glory of defeating a damn robot at beer pong is probably more than worth it.
