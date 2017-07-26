Emoji Plungers Are Real and a Charming Way to Take Care of That Clog

The weirdos at Squatty Potty are weirding it up again.
The company is selling poo emoji toilet plungers. Of course. It makes too much sense for a company launched by a unicorn crapping rainbow ice cream to make this. It's actually kind of charming until you look into its eyes for too long. This emoji has seen some shit.
"When you use a Squatty Potty stool, you will most likely notice more of a load in the toilet," said co-founder and CEO Robert Edwards. "Thus, the need for a toilet plunger."
For the project, which is being funded through Kickstarter, the company partnered with Carl Hickerson. He's the founder of the Plunger Project, which previously attempted to launch this same plunger through Kickstarter. That project fell about $41,000 short of its $50,000 goal.
The new campaign is looking to raise $70,000. It has raised just over $3,000 over the first two days.
The charming plungers -- probably not a household phrase -- sold out of the early bird price quickly, and you'll now have to dump $20 if you want a smiling emoji that can force your meadow muffins through a pipe.
The campaign also has a "Don't Ask Why" reward pack where you can get 10 plungers for $150. Somehow, three people have ordered 10 plungers already. You can guess what everyone in their family is getting for their birthday this year. A plunger and years of telling their kids to stop playing with the plunger. Enjoy!
