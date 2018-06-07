Notorious 'Poo Jogger' Finally Caught in the Act in Elaborate Sting Operation

Public defecation has become something of a tradition among the global jogging community. After the brazen antics of the "mad pooper" rocked a Colorado neighborhood last year, copycats have appeared in her turd-strewn wake, including offenders in Arkansas and upstate New York. Recently, the trend spread to Australia, when a man who's become known as the "poo jogger" was caught with his buttocks fully exposed.
The "poo jogger" is allegedly Andrew Douglas Macintosh, a 64-year-old former corporate executive in Brisbane, Australia. Macintosh is accused of serial defecation, after residents of an apartment building hatched a plan to document his nefarious act by placing a video camera in some bushes. Yes, Macintosh was really caught in an elaborate sting operation, and there's apparently incriminating receipts that match him to the turds.
Macintosh was caught on May 11 after residents of a suburban apartment block reported 30 instance of human feces in the surrounding area, with bits of toilet paper often appearing next to the errant poops, according to a report by the Courier Mail. His alleged rogue turds have earned him one charge of public nuisance, and his recklessness has had professional consequences as well: He resigned from his role as a national quality manager for Aveo, a retirement village operator and investment group, following the news of his alleged public sh*tting-spree.
“Aveo Group is distressed and disappointed at the alleged incidents concerning Mr Macintosh. He has tendered his resignation to the company today and is no longer an employee of Aveo Group," the company said in a statement.
Ironically, Macintosh is a former member on the Brisbane City Council advisory board, but opted to serve his community in pretty much the worst way possible when no one was looking.
