Woman Who Got Splattered With Flying Poop From an Airplane Says She Got Pink Eye

Modern aircraft are prone to quirks. And on occasion, a plane passing overhead might rain raw sewage onto unwitting people below. A 53-year-old woman in British Colombia, Canada says she and her son were pelted with feces that plummeted through her car's sunroof, leaving her with a nasty case of conjunctivitis.
In an interview with the Canadian Press, Susan Allan called the experience "devastating." Allan and her 21-year-old son, Travis Sweet, were sitting at a stop light when the incident occurred. After the airborne turd made impact, Allan says she looked up and saw a plane above them in the sky. She said the incident left her car “inundated with sewage." The car next to Allan's was also hit by the rogue poo, she told the paper.
"I just want everybody to know that although this seems like a surreal type of story, this happened to me and my son,” she said in a Facebook message to The Canadian Press. “All we want people to know is that it was quite devastating to be covered in poop and I hope it never happens to anybody else.”
Allan described the situation, which occurred last month, in greater detail the CBC: "You could feel drops falling from the sky -- hitting our face, inside the car, all over the windshield.... I had it in my eyes, my hair... There was so much poop."
The brush with flying crap prompted Allan to contact nearby Kelowna airport, which has since consulted Transport Canada to launch an investigation into the incident.
Despite the nightmarish implications of Allan's experience, people do get splattered with liquid turds falling from planes every year, though the occurrences are sparse. Most of the time, it happens with older aircraft manufactured in the 1960s or '70s, Thrillist learned earlier this year from Alaska Airlines maintenance operations instructor Mike Miller.
As Miller explained, the process occurs when a leaky valve causes sewage to seep from the plane's waste tank onto the exterior of the aircraft. Since the drek is treated with cleaning fluid -- known typically as "blue juice" -- the waste freezes at altitude, forming an icy blue substance. When the plane descends, the waste gets warmer and detaches from the aircraft, plummeting downward. Sometimes, it results in what Allan describes as a “disgusting, degrading, demoralizing” experience.
In a statement to Gizmodo, Transport Canada said: “The department is collecting and reviewing information regarding recent incidents reported in Kelowna, and Abbottsford, BC.”
In the meantime, everyone on the ground remains something of a moving target.
