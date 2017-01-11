Human Poop Can Power Toyota's Newest Car

Human poop is readily available anywhere humans are, and Toyota's about to cash in on all that crap: The Japanese automaker is using the bountiful resource to make fuel for the Mirai, a hydrogen-based car, and according to Quartz, the process comes together through pretty simple science.

The ultimate goal here is to mitigate the effects of climate change, using hydrogen to power cars instead of greenhouse gases. At a wastewater plant in Fukuoka, Japan, Toyota is creating biogas by adding microorganisms to liquid and solid waste. After that, scientists filter out all carbon dioxide, and add more water vapor to create hydrogen.