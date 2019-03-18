This Dude Attempted to Eat 350 Packs of Pop Rocks & It Did Not Go Well

There are some things you just shouldn't do to your stomach. The list is probably a little smaller if you're a competitive eater, but even those eathletes have a "definite no" list. Matt Stonie -- a competitive eater who has sped his way through a three-pound gummy worm, 200 Peeps, and 25 Big Macs in 22 minutes -- just made a massive bowl of Pop Rocks and attempted to eat it like it was a big ol' bowl of cereal.
Stonie hadn't posted to his popular YouTube channel in five weeks, so this challenge was an attempt to come back with a bang. Or a crackle, maybe. He loaded a bowl full of 350 packs of Pop Rocks, spending more than $700. Then he bellied up to the 14,000 calorie mound of brightly colored sugar.
It did not go well.
Even setting aside the couple of times he bit his tongue, it was a struggle. After 15 minutes of eating Pop Rocks (many parts of the video are sped up, so you don't watch every excruciating minute), he starts tearing up. The massive pile of crackling sugar got to him. That's fair. It looks gross, and it's probably why there's about a teaspoon of the treat in each pack.
After a half hour, he throws in the towel. He looks like he's been beat up. Pop Rocks are Rocky and he's Ivan Drogo in Rocky IV. "The video concept was awesome. The bowl was cool," Stonie says at the end of the video. "I thought it was a great idea on paper, of course, but I didn't anticipate it tasting so bad, I didn't anticipate it tasting so bad, and I didn't anticipate it tasting so god damn awful."
Round one to Pop Rocks.
The Best Cheap Barbecue Rice Noodle Roll in the Bay Area
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.