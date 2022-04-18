Pop-Tarts Is Bringing Back a Favorite Fruity Flavor from the Early Aughts
And giving fans the chance to win a Y2K-themed time capsule.
Pop-Tarts is pulling out the nostalgia this spring by bringing back one of its fan-favorite flavors, Frosted Grape. To celebrate the iconic flavor that dominated the early 2000s, the toaster pastry brand is also doing a Y2Grape Time Capsule sweepstakes.
The Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts are coming back with the same flavors millennials remember. The pastry features grape jelly flavored filling, white icing, and purple crunch-lets. According to Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks, Heidi Ray, "Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back." Excited fans will be able to find the grape flavor at Walmart stores in April and elsewhere nationwide in May.
To further celebrate the grape-flavored comeback, Pop-Tarts is also giving 50 fans the chance to win Y2Grape-themed Time Capsules. Each time capsule will feature one $75 Steve Madden gift card to purchase the perfect purple jelly sandals, a purple Y2K purse, one $10 Manic Panic gift card, some purple grape lip gloss, a pack of metallic gel roll pens, one pack of Y2K butterfly hair clips, and a purple hat. Winners of the Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Y2Grape Giveaway will also get a year's supply of Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts.
All fans have to do to enter the sweepstakes is be one of the first 50, 18 or older, individuals to post a picture of their "Frosted Grape look" to their non-private Instagram account with the hashtag #Y2GrapeEntry. The toaster pastry brand wants to see fans with purple hair highlights, purple hair extensions, purple wigs, and purple filters to create purple hair. Fans can enter the sweepstakes now until April 22, 2022. Peep the official giveaway page for the complete entry rules.