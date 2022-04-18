Pop-Tarts Is Bringing Back a Favorite Fruity Flavor from the Early Aughts

Pop-Tarts is pulling out the nostalgia this spring by bringing back one of its fan-favorite flavors, Frosted Grape. To celebrate the iconic flavor that dominated the early 2000s, the toaster pastry brand is also doing a Y2Grape Time Capsule sweepstakes.

The Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts are coming back with the same flavors millennials remember. The pastry features grape jelly flavored filling, white icing, and purple crunch-lets. According to Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks, Heidi Ray, "Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back." Excited fans will be able to find the grape flavor at Walmart stores in April and elsewhere nationwide in May.