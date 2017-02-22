A Pop-Tarts Cafe Just Opened in Times Square

For better or worse, Pop-Tarts transformed the American breakfast as we know it. On Tuesday, the classic toaster pastry company transformed Kellogg's cereal-themed restaurant in Times Square -- into a pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe, of course. Try saying that three times fast.

That's right: there's now such thing as an all-Pop-Tarts restaurant and its menu all but guarantees instant sugar overload with Pop-Tarts pizzas, burritos, nachos, cheesecakes, shakes, and more full-fledged desserts thinly disguised as breakfast. But sort of like the sugar rush you get after eating Pop-Tarts, the cafe won't be around for long. It's open to the public from Tuesday, February 21, through Sunday, February 26, according to a press release.