Pop-Tarts Is Dropping a New, Limited-Edition Chocolatey Churro Flavor

This September, Pop-Tarts is dropping a limited-edition flavor to celebrate Día de Muertos. The new toaster pastries will come in Frosted Chocolatey Churro inspired by the popular fried dough snack. The Pop-Tarts feature rich chocolate and cinnamon-flavored filling paired with tender pastry crust. The outside of the pastry will include all-new Printed-Fun designs.

Día de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is an annual tradition that originated in Mexico. The holiday celebrates and honors the life of loved ones that have passed. To represent and honor these traditions the Printed-Fun designs that will top the Pop-Tarts were created in partnership with Pop-Tarts and Kellogg's HOLA Latino Business Employee Resource Group. The designs all represent a cultural aspect of the holiday:

Papel Picado, a decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of colorful tissue paper

Calaveras de Azúcar, the celebrated sugar skulls

Flor de Cempasúchil, the iconic marigold flower

Veladora, the Mexican religious candle

Alebrijes, the brightly colored Mexican folk sculptures featuring fantastical and mythical creatures

Pop-Tarts is taking things one step further by partnering with the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC). President and CEO of NALAC María López de León said she's pleased that Pop-Tarts is getting involved in this way, adding, "Día de Muertos is an indigenous practice of remembrance in communities across the Americas that many hold incredibly dear. This living tradition has inspired artists, communities, and cultures for thousands of years."

Pop-Tarts will be providing grants to four Latinx arts organizations serving youth and their communities in Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, and Houston.

The limited-edition pastries will be hitting shelves nationwide in the beginning of September.