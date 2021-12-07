Pop-Tarts Has 2 New Donut-Inspired Flavors

Pop-Tarts has come a long way through the years. While there were once only a few flavors, there are now dozens of options to choose from for on-the-go breakfasts or snacks. And now, the lineup is about to get a little bigger, as Pop-Tarts adds two new donut-inspired flavors.

Pop-Tarts will now come in Frosted Boston Creme Pop-Tarts and Apple Fritter Pop-Tarts flavors, which are inspired by the top-selling flavors at donut shops nationwide. Each Pop-Tart flavor features a flaky crust, sweet icing, and tasty filling, and you can enjoy them straight out of the package or toasted. You can even add butter if you so choose.

The new flavors will be available later this month at grocery stores nationwide.