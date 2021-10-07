Pop-Tarts & Eggo Create a Nostalgic Waffle-Inspired Breakfast Pastry

Growing up, the signal of a good day started with either an Eggo Waffle or Pop-Tarts. Whatever could spur a little early morning sugar rush would suffice, I suppose. Now, you don't even have to choose. The beloved breakfast brands are teaming up for the ultimate nostalgic collab, Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup Flavor Pop-Tarts.

Now let's talk about what they actually taste like, other than, you know, childhood bliss. The Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup Flavor Pop-Tarts (say that five times fast) feature a flaky, buttery-yellow crust reminiscent of a classic Eggo waffle but with sweet, maple filling and waffle-like grid icing on top.

And while the all-new flavor won't make it to store shelves until later this year, fans can get an early taste thanks to the brand's upcoming social media sweepstakes. You'll have to stay tuned into the Pop-Tarts Instagram this month for more details and a chance to snag an early release.

The Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup Flavor Pop-Tart will be available in eight-count boxes for $2.99 nationwide in December, as well as in two-count packs, which will be available exclusively via convenience stores.

Of course, this isn't Pop-Tarts only innovation as of late. In fact, the chain introduced its Día de Muertos limited-edition box just earlier this month, as well as its trifecta of dessert-inspired flavors, Peach Cobbler, Banana Creme Pie, and Lemon Creme Pie.