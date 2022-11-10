Pop-Tarts Has a Fan-Favorite Flavor and $15K for You This Holiday Season

Pop-Tarts is gearing up to make everyone's holidays extra special. The company will be re-launching its Gingerbread Pop-Tarts just in time for the holiday season. The last time the flavor was available was back in 2012. The new edition of the flavor will feature snow-white frosting and printed designs.

Pop-Tarts will give one lucky person $15,000 to put toward their home mortgage to make the release even sweeter. Can you imagine a better Christmas gift? I can't. To enter to win this life-changing sum of money, you only have to engage in one of winter's most enjoyable pastimes by building a gingerbread house. You'll just need to incorporate the Gingerbread Pop-Tarts.

"Rather than building the same quaint, cookie-cutter gingerbread houses this year, we hope families will consider a crazy good renovation instead," says Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks, in a press release. "We are reintroducing Gingerbread Pop-Tarts to inspire a new era of gingerbread house building that's modern, memorable, and most importantly, delicious. We hope the added incentive of the $15K prize will get fans into the spirit, the Pop-Tarts way."

To complete your entry, post your gingerbread house creation on either Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #GingerbreadPopTartEntry by December 16. Complete rules include being at least 13 years old or older and a resident of the United States.