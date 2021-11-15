Pop-Tarts Thinks It's Time You Try Putting Butter on a Pop-Tart

Don't fear. Pop-Tarts x Butter kits are here to help.

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 11/15/2021 at 5:25 PM

Courtesy of Pop-Tarts

There are so many ways to eat a Pop-Tart. You can do it straight out of the package or heat it in the toaster. Apparently, you can also eat it with butter. The latter started with a cartoon and a silly song and turned into a social media craze. Now Pop-Tarts is encouraging people who are on the fence to give it a try.

Pop-Tarts is teaming up with Banner Butter, a small-batch butter-maker, to whip up limited-edition Pop-Tarts x Butter kits. Each kit comes with three Pop-Tart flavors: Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Frosted Chocolate Fudge. It also includes six slow-churned butter options, each selected by Banner Butter's Head Churner to pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts.

The butter flavor options include Sea Salt, Strawberry; Chocolate; Balsamic Fig and Caramelized Onion; Cinnamon, Cardamom, and Ginger; and Honey Habanero, which was created especially for this collaboration. Don't knock it until you've tried it.

Kits will be released on Tuesday, November 16, at noon ET. The Pop-Tarts x Butter Kit won't be available in stores, and customers will have to visit BannerButter.com/PopTarts to get their hands on one.

