Pop-Tarts Released a New Mystery Flavor and You Can Win Big for Guessing What It Is

Pop-Tarts just launched a brand-new flavor, but the company won’t say what it is.

The purveyors of the popular breakfast pastry want you to guess what they’ve packed into their newest treat, the Mister E (get it?), and will reward you for correctly doing so.

All you have to do is scan a QR code on the Mister E Pop-Tarts box to enter. Then, start eating and start guessing. A helpful detective named Mister E will also be there in AR to help you with clues.

Submit your guesses through Pop-Tarts’ website and wait to find out if you’ve won.

Prizes range from hats and hoodies to gaming consoles. You may never want to look at another Pop-Tart after all is said and done, but at least you’ll have your winnings to comfort you.

Just last month, Pop-Tarts announced plans to introduce three new dessert-inspired flavors: Peach Cobbler, Lemon Crème Pie, and Banana Crème Pie. All three flavors are due to hit shelves in June, so you can rule out any of those as suspects in your mystery flavor file.

The four new flavors join a long lineup of beloved Pop-Tart varieties. Among the most popular are Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Hot Fudge Sundae, Strawberry, Chocolate Fudge, and others. You can see our full ranking here.

Pop-Tarts Mister E boxes will be available nationwide later this month. Can you crack the case?

