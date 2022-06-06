Pop-Tarts Is Celebrating Pride with a New Flavor & Limited-Edition Box

One of everyone's favorite childhood toaster pastry brands is celebrating Pride month this June in a big way. Pop-Tarts is debuting a Pride-themed box and flavor for the first time—Neon Pink Block Party Lemonade.

As the name suggests, the new flavor is a balance of sweet and sour, with a tangy pink lemonade-flavored filling inside the traditional flaky Pop-Tarts crust, topped with tasty frosting. The new flavor won't be the only thing that catches your attention, however.

The limited-edition box features colorful designs from illustrator Thaddeus Coates. The packaging was created in partnership with NEONxGLAAD, a collective of artists and ingenious creators that use storytelling to increase the visibility of Black LGBTQ+ people.