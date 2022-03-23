Pop-Tarts Is Releasing a New Flavor That Tastes Just Like Your Favorite Cookie

Pop-Tarts was a delicacy of our childhood, but that doesn't mean we should leave the indulgent breakfast pastry in the past, especially now that the flavor innovator is releasing an all-new version that tastes just like one of our favorite cookies.

In a tribute to Snickerdoodles, Pop-Tarts is dropping a flavor that tastes just like the real thing. The toaster pastry combines a snickerdoodle-flavored filling with a crunchy cinnamon-sugar topping that perfectly emulates the cookie's melt-in-your-mouth goodness.

"We know our fans love a 'dessert for breakfast' moment, so Pop-Tarts continues to deliver crazy-good flavors that capitalize on this trend with our pie, donut ,and cake-themed lineups already on shelves," Senior Brand Manager David Greci said in a press release. "This spring, we'll complete the cookie trifecta with this delicious new Snickerdoodle flavor. Besides, who needs a cookie jar when you've got a toaster and a box of Pop-Tarts?"