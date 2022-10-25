Pop-Tarts Just Tapped a Cult-Favorite Brand for Its Latest Collab
You're going to want to try this...
Tajín Clasico Seasoning has evolved into a cult-favorite pantry staple since its launch in 1985, but now, the chili pepper, lime, and sea salt combo is joining forces with a similarly beloved brand.
On Tuesday, Tajín and Pop-Tarts announced the debut of its very own collab kit. The boxes, which officially went on sale today, include the classic seasoning, along with its new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce and a selection of breakfast pastries, including the Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry, and Peach Cobbler flavors. The kit even comes with pairing recommendations.
"As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and, with the superstar power of Tajín, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination, " Senior Director of Marketing for wholesome snacks at Kellogg Heidi Ray said in a statement. "Tajín shares our dedication to unique flavors, so they were the perfect partner to embrace this 'Crazy Bueno' idea."
You can snag the Pop-Tarts X Tajín collab in Pop-Tarts Instagram store or online. The kits are available for purchase via a limited drop today, with plans for a restock on Thursday, October 27 at noon.
"With fall upon us, Pop-Tarts is a warm and new way to experience this universal product," Director of Tajín USA Javier Leyva said in the statement. "Our well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt, and dehydrated lime and the new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts' fruit-flavored filling, frosting, and flaky crust."