Pop-Tarts Just Tapped a Cult-Favorite Brand for Its Latest Collab

On Tuesday, Tajín and Pop-Tarts announced the debu t of its very own collab kit. The boxes, which officially went on sale today, include the classic seasoning, along with its new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce and a selection of breakfast pastries , including the Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry, and Peach Cobbler flavors. The kit even comes with pairing recommendations.

"As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and, with the superstar power of Tajín, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination, " Senior Director of Marketing for wholesome snacks at Kellogg Heidi Ray said in a statement. "Tajín shares our dedication to unique flavors, so they were the perfect partner to embrace this 'Crazy Bueno' idea."

You can snag the Pop-Tarts X Tajín collab in Pop-Tarts Instagram store or online. The kits are available for purchase via a limited drop today, with plans for a restock on Thursday, October 27 at noon.

"With fall upon us, Pop-Tarts is a warm and new way to experience this universal product," Director of Tajín USA Javier Leyva said in the statement. "Our well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt, and dehydrated lime and the new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts' fruit-flavored filling, frosting, and flaky crust."