Pop-Tarts Teamed Up with The Addams Family for a New Limited-Edition Flavor
The packaging glows in the dark!
Pop-Tarts just released a new flavor of its Pop-Tarts Bites, and it's creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, and "all together ooky." In honor of The Addams Family 2, Pop-Tarts is rolling out Kooky Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites.
Each poppable piece is filled with kooky chocolatey fudge flavor and topped with a sweet chocolate frosting, according to a press release. The limited-edition Pop-Tarts Bites come in packs of 20 individual pouches, each featuring glow-in-the-dark bats and characters from the movie, which hits theaters on Friday, October 1.
This flavor won't be around forever. Pop-Tarts fans looking to get their hands on a box can search here.
Kooky Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites aren't the only Kellogg's cereal or snack showing some Halloween spirit. Kellogg's Fruit Loops Jumbo Snax and Rice Krispies Treats Original Bars all underwent an adorably spooky transformation for Halloween.