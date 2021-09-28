Pop-Tarts Teamed Up with The Addams Family for a New Limited-Edition Flavor

The packaging glows in the dark!

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 9/28/2021 at 11:56 AM

IMAGE BY CHINEME ELOBUIKE, COURTESY OF Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts just released a new flavor of its Pop-Tarts Bites, and it's creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, and "all together ooky." In honor of The Addams Family 2, Pop-Tarts is rolling out Kooky Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites.

Each poppable piece is filled with kooky chocolatey fudge flavor and topped with a sweet chocolate frosting, according to a press release. The limited-edition Pop-Tarts Bites come in packs of 20 individual pouches, each featuring glow-in-the-dark bats and characters from the movie, which hits theaters on Friday, October 1. 

This flavor won't be around forever. Pop-Tarts fans looking to get their hands on a box can search here.

Kooky Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites aren't the only Kellogg's cereal or snack showing some Halloween spirit. Kellogg's Fruit Loops Jumbo Snax and Rice Krispies Treats Original Bars all underwent an adorably spooky transformation for Halloween.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc.