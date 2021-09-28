Pop-Tarts Teamed Up with The Addams Family for a New Limited-Edition Flavor

Pop-Tarts just released a new flavor of its Pop-Tarts Bites, and it's creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, and "all together ooky." In honor of The Addams Family 2, Pop-Tarts is rolling out Kooky Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites.

Each poppable piece is filled with kooky chocolatey fudge flavor and topped with a sweet chocolate frosting, according to a press release. The limited-edition Pop-Tarts Bites come in packs of 20 individual pouches, each featuring glow-in-the-dark bats and characters from the movie, which hits theaters on Friday, October 1.