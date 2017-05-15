News

These Wacky New Pop-Tarts Flavors Will Either Excite or Disgust You

jolly rancher pop tarts
Kelloggs

Despite the fact that they're essentially rectangular, frosting-covered cookies, Pop-Tarts are -- for better or worse -- an inescapable part of the American breakfast culture. And while the geniuses charged with dreaming up new flavor ideas for the iconic toaster pastry have introduced quite a few interesting variations through the years, the latest offerings may be the weirdest yet. Are you ready for Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts?

The new limited-edition lineup, which Pop-Tarts obsessives were recently spotted rumbling about online, were officially confirmed by Kellogg's this morning. It features three of the candy's most popular sweet and sour flavors: watermelon, cherry, and green apple. Each one comes frosted, and is meant to mimic the exact flavor of the hard candy that inspired it, meaning they'll each make you pucker just a bit. They join an ever-expanding portfolio of experimental Pop-Tart flavors that've hit shelves in recent months, which already includes everything from maple bacon to Dunkin' Donuts-inspired creations.

Jolly Rancher 'Tarts will be hitting shelves later this month, but will only be around for short while so keep your eyes peeled and your stomach ready. 

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.

