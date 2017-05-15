These Wacky New Pop-Tarts Flavors Will Either Excite or Disgust You

Despite the fact that they're essentially rectangular, frosting-covered cookies, Pop-Tarts are -- for better or worse -- an inescapable part of the American breakfast culture. And while the geniuses charged with dreaming up new flavor ideas for the iconic toaster pastry have introduced quite a few interesting variations through the years, the latest offerings may be the weirdest yet. Are you ready for Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts?
The new limited-edition lineup, which Pop-Tarts obsessives were recently spotted rumbling about online, were officially confirmed by Kellogg's this morning. It features three of the candy's most popular sweet and sour flavors: watermelon, cherry, and green apple. Each one comes frosted, and is meant to mimic the exact flavor of the hard candy that inspired it, meaning they'll each make you pucker just a bit. They join an ever-expanding portfolio of experimental Pop-Tart flavors that've hit shelves in recent months, which already includes everything from maple bacon to Dunkin' Donuts-inspired creations.
Jolly Rancher 'Tarts will be hitting shelves later this month, but will only be around for short while so keep your eyes peeled and your stomach ready.
h/t Delish
