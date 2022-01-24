Pop-Up Ice Dancing Shows Are Coming to NYC's Bryant Park

Photo by Josef Pinlac, courtesy of Ice Theatre of New York, Inc.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are just around the corner, and New Yorkers looking to get their ice dancing fix will have a chance to do so right in midtown Manhattan.

The Ice Theatre of New York recently launched a series of pop-up events in Bryant Park's famed ice rink. The short, lunchtime performances occur at 12:40 pm every Tuesday and Thursday through February 17. They showcase the work of several prominent skaters, including Kate Mangiardi performing to John Lennon's "Imagine" and Kaitlyn Weaver choreographing a routine to Carole King music.

The nonprofit Ice Theatre of New York stages shows at both Bryant Park and Rockefeller Center and offers figure skating lessons at Chelsea Piers. Skating fans can look forward to the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, February 4, which will feature men's and women's figure skating as well as ice dancing.

The Bryant Park area offers a host of fun winter activities, including icy bumper cars, an interactive light tunnel, and of course, its famous ice skating rink.