Watching Popcorn Pop in Slow Motion is Super Satisfying

Popcorn is magical. These little kernels of basically nothing can explode into a gelatin and harden and make movies way better. That's magic.

Though, it's hard to see that when you're buying a bag over a glass counter sticky from soda spills and there are screaming kids and you're going to miss the previews. And, wait, it costs how much? However, you can't miss the magic when a kernel pops at a glacial pace in beautiful slow motion. The folks at the Warped Perception YouTube channel have provided that exact experience and it's wonderfully hypnotic.

Since you already know how popcorn pops, you know that when the steam inside a kernel makes it explode there's a brief moment where the popcorn is liquid-y before it hardens and becomes the delicious popcorn you love. You can see that whole process on display here in slow motion.