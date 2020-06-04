Popeyes' New $10 Sampler Comes with 6 Different Menu Items

Yes, Popeyes is the king of the chicken sandwich, but don't sleep on the rest of its Louisiana-flavored menu items (except maybe the cajun fish). The NOLA chain offers shrimp, biscuits, myriad sides, and chicken in multiple forms. And now, for a little while, you can get the whole damn list for $10.

Popeyes just introduced a $10 sampler at select locations, which includes two pieces of bone-in chicken, two tenders, eight shrimp, two biscuits, and a choice of two sides. The sides include cole slaw, cajun fries, cajun fries with cheese, mashed potatoes, garlic rice, and biscuits, if you insist on another one.

To find out which Popeyes locations are offering the deal, go to the store locator and see what the offers are for your particular restaurant. FYI, Popeyes holds up pretty well in delivery, and you can get the sampler delivered to your house for free if you order a couple of drinks or some extra biscuits (there's a $15 minimum).

By the way, if you're near Marrero, Louisiana, check out the chain's most recent glow up. Popeyes is testing a new logo and aesthetic to prepare for world domination.