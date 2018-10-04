Popeyes Has 24 Karat Gold, Champagne-Battered Wings for $5 Right Now

Popeyes is the gold standard for fast-food fried chicken. Exhibit A: That time a restaurant was caught serving Popeyes chicken as its own. You have to admire both their moxie and their taste, but that's neither here nor there right now.
Exhibit B: This literal gold fast-food fried chicken from Popeyes. These exist because Popeyes is opening its 3,000th restaurant. Actually, that doesn't really explain why they exist. But here they are.
Because this is a celebration, these are actually 24 Karat Champagne Wings. They're boneless and, as you might imagine, "battered in champagne and coated in edible 24 Karat Gold." Consider this your opportunity to feel like you're consuming the very flesh of capitalism.
The bling wings will be available only on October 4 at just four locations nationwide as part of the "Boneless Wing Bash," a deal that gets you six boneless wings, a side, and a biscuit for $5.
Here are the four locations:
- 868 C E Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201
- 75 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010
- 621 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
- 1005 North Magnolia Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92801
Basically, you can't afford not to eat gold.
This Recipe Combines 2 of the Greatest Foods
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.