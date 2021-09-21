Popeyes Just Added a New Pie to Its Menu

Popeyes is known for its chicken sandwich, and while we here at Thrillist agree it's the best fast food one available, we also enjoy the restaurant's less talked about desserts. For those not in the know, Popeyes has a rotating roster of turnover-style pies, and it just created a new one.

From strawberry to blueberry lemon, the chain has range, which it's adding to with an all-new Blackberry Cheesecake Fried Pie. On the outside, the handheld dessert has a deep-fried, turnover-style crust, and the inside contains blackberry pie filling, graham cracker crumbs, and cheesecake.

The Blackberry Cheesecake Fried Pie is available at locations nationwide for a limited time. So if you’re going to try to get your hands on one, it's now or never. Well, maybe that's a little dramatic. This isn't Popeyes Chicken Sandwich level chaos. Still, get yourself one of these delectable pies while you can.