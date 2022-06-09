This Popeyes Anniversary Deal Gets You 2 Pieces of Fried Chicken for Just 59 Cents

In 1972, Al Copeland founded Popeyes in the heart and soul of New Orleans. And since opening its doors, fans have fallen for the chain's signature fried chicken, including that record-breaking sandwich.

Now, to celebrate 50 years in business, Popeyes is hosting a meal deal that gets you two pieces of Bone-In Fried Chicken for just 59 cents, which is the exact price it was on menus in 1972.

"The Popeyes brand's Louisiana roots and bold Cajun flavors have allowed the brand to stand apart, while staying true to values and recipes have allowed their iconic products to stand the test of time," Popeyes said in a statement to Thrillist. "This includes culinary traditions like hand battering, hand breading, and 12-hour marination all to create that one of a kind crunch found on their flagship chicken. This commitment to quality chicken takes love."