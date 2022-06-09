This Popeyes Anniversary Deal Gets You 2 Pieces of Fried Chicken for Just 59 Cents
That's the exact price it went for in 1972 when the chain first opened in New Orleans.
In 1972, Al Copeland founded Popeyes in the heart and soul of New Orleans. And since opening its doors, fans have fallen for the chain's signature fried chicken, including that record-breaking sandwich.
Now, to celebrate 50 years in business, Popeyes is hosting a meal deal that gets you two pieces of Bone-In Fried Chicken for just 59 cents, which is the exact price it was on menus in 1972.
"The Popeyes brand's Louisiana roots and bold Cajun flavors have allowed the brand to stand apart, while staying true to values and recipes have allowed their iconic products to stand the test of time," Popeyes said in a statement to Thrillist. "This includes culinary traditions like hand battering, hand breading, and 12-hour marination all to create that one of a kind crunch found on their flagship chicken. This commitment to quality chicken takes love."
On the official anniversary, June 12, Popeyes is offering the throwback deal for digital-only orders of $5 or more. The promotion is running through June 19 on all mobile purchases.
We've got good news if you need help meeting that order minimum. The $6 Big Box Deal is back, which gets you right where you need to be price-wise. The meal includes your choice of fried chicken (bone-in or tenders), two signature sides, and a buttermilk biscuit.
Want Free Food?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.