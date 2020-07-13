We Tried Popeyes’ New BBQ Chicken Sandwich to See if It’s as Good as the Original

Remember way back in 2019, when times were simpler, “social distancing” wasn’t a term anyone used, and headlines were dominated by a fried chicken sandwich instead of a pandemic? Well, Popeyes is back at it. At select locations in the Denver, Colorado area, the fast food chain is testing a new version of its viral (the good kind!) sandwich hit: the BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich. But will this new take inspire the passion of the OG? I tracked it down to find out.

After a quick call to the closest Popeyes location, I struck golden fried success. They did indeed have the new chicken sandwich on the menu, so I set off for the drive-thru with high expectations. Part of the appeal of the original Popeyes sandwich is the low price -- only $3.99. With all its extras, the new BBQ version comes at a premium. I paid $5.49 (before tax) for the sandwich alone, though that’s still less than most fast food fried chicken sandos.

Like the original, this sandwich sports a sizable piece of fried chicken breast with Popeyes’ signature Louisiana seasonings and the same thick cut pickles on a buttered brioche bun. So far, so good. But instead of the standard mayo, the bun is doused with sweet and slightly spicy BBQ on both sides. If you’ve ever had Popeyes’ BBQ dipping sauce, it tastes very similar (and may, if fact, be exactly the same sauce). The flavor of the sauce is strong, so much so that it overwhelms the chicken’s seasoning and the toasted butteriness of the bun.