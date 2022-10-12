Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal.

The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.

The fast food giant has a wealth of sides to choose from, including coleslaw, Cajun fries, mac & cheese and mashed potatoes. Considering the fact that the typical two-piece chicken meal at the restaurant costs $7 (with only one side) the deal is a bit of a steal.

As an added bonus, if you order pickup via Popeyes.com or through the Popeyes App, you can grab the Big Box for just $5. While you're at it, wash it all down with a premium lemonade and seal the deal with some chocolate-filled beignets.

The deal is available for just a little while, so don't wait. As the age old saying goes, the early human gets the fried bird, or something like that.