Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper
The deal is available now and will get you a hefty meal for a small price.
Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal.
The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
The fast food giant has a wealth of sides to choose from, including coleslaw, Cajun fries, mac & cheese and mashed potatoes. Considering the fact that the typical two-piece chicken meal at the restaurant costs $7 (with only one side) the deal is a bit of a steal.
As an added bonus, if you order pickup via Popeyes.com or through the Popeyes App, you can grab the Big Box for just $5. While you're at it, wash it all down with a premium lemonade and seal the deal with some chocolate-filled beignets.
The deal is available for just a little while, so don't wait. As the age old saying goes, the early human gets the fried bird, or something like that.
