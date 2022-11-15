Popeyes's New Blackened Chicken Sandwich Was 4 Years in the Making

Popeyes nearly broke the internet three years ago with the launch of its Fried Chicken Sandwich. In fact, the menu debut disrupted the entire fast food space, igniting a whole "war" between competitors. Now, the chain is reigniting that debate with the release of an all-new chicken sandwich iteration—one that "can't be surpassed by potential copycats."

The Blackened Chicken Sandwich is a breading-free iteration of the Chicken Sandwich, with the same juicy, antibiotic-free poultry. It's marinated for 12 hours, cooked in bold Cajun and Creole seasoning, and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun. Like the original, you can opt for the house classic or spicy mayo with crunchy barrel-cured pickles.



"Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we've continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want—even more Chicken Sandwich options," Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui said in a press release. "After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history with trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road."

While the classic fried Chicken Sandwich first launched in 2019, Popeyes has been working on its non-breaded creation since before the original launch. The culinary team has spent four years on its Blackened cooking technique.As if you weren't inspired enough to try the launch, Popeyes is providing the perfect incentive to try it this week.

Starting today, guests can snag the sandwich for $4.99 at Popeyes, , which is good for free regular fries next time.

and rewards members will automatically receive 200 bonus points