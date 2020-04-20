Popeyes Just Added This Pie Flavor to the Menu for Spring

I've had enough failed baking attempts while staying at home to know when it's time to hang up up my apron, but that doesn't mean I can't enjoy baked goods. I've just gotta go elsewhere. Luckily, Popeyes is serving another turnover-style dessert flavor to make up for all of our shortcomings in the kitchen.

Beginning Monday, April 20 , the southern-style chain's blueberry lemon cream cheese pie is hitting menus. And while you may know Popeyes best for its reigning chicken sandwich, it also knows a thing or two about dessert -- the pumpkin cream cheese pie and pecan pie both scored spots on our ranking.

The pie features a blueberry, cream cheese, and lemon stuffed pastry dough, crisped up to perfection. And because we're all being decent human beings and doing our part to flatten the curve by staying home, you can get the spring menu addition by ordering contactless delivery or pickup through the Popeyes app for just $1.49.

While the vast majority of dine-in options across the nation remain closed, Popeyes delivery partner DoorDash is working hard to protect customers. A spokesperson for the company told Thrillist:

"The safety and health of our community of employees, merchants, and Dashers is always our top priority. We are closely monitoring this situation and have shared the CDC guidelines with Dashers and merchants. We will remain in close contact with them as we learn more."

Not only is the company offering no-contact deliveries, but also supplying its employees with hand sanitizer and gloves.