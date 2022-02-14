Get 2 Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches for the Price of 1 Right Now

Popeyes is making it easier to share with a loved one this Valentine's Day with a piping hot new BOGO deal.

The fast food chain is giving customers a medium chicken sandwich combo for free when they buy one chicken sandwich combo. Yes, that's right, you can get two chicken sandwich combos for the price of one.

To take advantage of the BOGO deal, all fans have to do is purchase a chicken sandwich—spicy or classic—through the Popeyes app or the Popeyes website. Each combo includes a fountain drink, Signature Chicken Sandwich, and a regular side.

The deal is being offered nationwide to fans today, February 14 to February 20, 2022.