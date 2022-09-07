Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its 5 for $6.99 Deal for Just One Month

The deal is available now and will get you five pieces of bone-in chicken.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 9/7/2022 at 2:06 PM

Edited - Courtesy of Popeyes

This tailgating season, you'll be able to score a sweet deal from Popeyes. For just $6.99, you can have five pieces of tender, juicy, hand battered and breaded bone-in chicken. The deal will be perfect for game day.

You'll be able to take advantage of the low price for about one month, until October 2. The deal will be available nationwide—but only when you order through the Popeyes app, or on Popeyes.com. You'll need to place the order for pickup, not delivery. So just make a plan to place your order and head on over to grab the chicken ahead of your viewing party (or just dinner).

The five for $6.99 deal will not be available in Arkansas, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Enjoy the five-piece signature chicken deal at participating locations, and check out other deals from Popeyes on the chain's website.

Want more food deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza dealsreward programs, birthday freebiesgift card offersfood delivery offersalcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.