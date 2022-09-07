Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its 5 for $6.99 Deal for Just One Month

This tailgating season, you'll be able to score a sweet deal from Popeyes. For just $6.99, you can have five pieces of tender, juicy, hand battered and breaded bone-in chicken. The deal will be perfect for game day.

You'll be able to take advantage of the low price for about one month, until October 2. The deal will be available nationwide—but only when you order through the Popeyes app, or on Popeyes.com. You'll need to place the order for pickup, not delivery. So just make a plan to place your order and head on over to grab the chicken ahead of your viewing party (or just dinner).

The five for $6.99 deal will not be available in Arkansas, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Enjoy the five-piece signature chicken deal at participating locations, and check out other deals from Popeyes on the chain's website.