Popeyes Just Brought Back Its Strawberry & Cream Cheese Pie

Popeyes' stupidly good fried chicken sandwich isn't the only menu showstopper. The southern-style fast food chain has an entire lineup of sweets to balance out the otherwise savory experience. And now, the chain's fan-favorite Strawberry & Cream Cheese pie is once again joining the roster.

Popeyes loves turnover-style pies (probably because they're just straight up fantastic) and first introduced the Strawberry & Cream Cheese variety all the way back in 2013. Despite a hiatus from menus, they're officially headed back. For now, that is—it's a tale as old as time.

In case you haven't had one, here's the scoop: Popeyes fills that deep-fried, turnover shell with layers of strawberry purée and real cream cheese.

If you're not skipping straight to dessert, you're probably planning a pre-sweets chicken sandwich. Well, how about you don't because the Strawberry & Cream Cheese pie isn't the only addition to the menu in recent weeks. The chain introduced an all-new Cajun Flounder Sandwich. And not to sound any alarms, but it's so good it might just start a sandwich war of its own.