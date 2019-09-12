Popeyes Trolled Fans Of Its New Sandwich & People Can't Stop Making Jokes

This Popeyes chicken sandwich situation has turned into a real soap opera. Here's where we stand (deep breath): Popeyes released a chicken sandwich and it was good. Real good. People went crazy for it and, somehow, Popeyes sold out of them. Customers were so upset the company's CEO went on CNN to say they're seriously out of sandwiches. One dude even sued over his inability to get one. Then, on Thursday, the company launched a BYOB campaign encouraging people to bring their own bun, order chicken tenders, and make a sandwich themselves.
The campaign was a joke. Nevertheless, a lot of people took the campaign seriously and were upset for a variety of reasons. But in the end, it basically comes down to people want that sandwich so bad. Also, chicken tenders with a bun is less of a sandwich than a hot dog.
Naturally, people took to social media to complain and make jokes about Popeyes' BYOB campaign.
A whole lot of people were really enjoying the troll, though.
People love that sandwich. They better not go too far with the trolling, though, or people are going to start showing up with pickles and sauce too.
