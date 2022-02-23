Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Cajun Flounder Sandwich, This Time in Classic & Spicy

Last year, Popeyes looked to replicate the success of its wildly popular Fried Chicken Sandwich, only with fish. In February 2021, the southern-style fast food joint dropped its Cajun Flounder Sandwich just in time for Lent. Following a seasonal hiatus, it's back—and dare we say, better than ever.

On Tuesday, Popeyes announced the return of its Cajun Flounder Sandwich, but this time with two iterations. Much like its famed Chicken Sandwich, you can now get the fish version in both Classic and Spicy.

In case you missed its initial debut, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich features a light and flaky flounder filet doused in a mild and spicy cajun seasoning and crispy southern coating. It's then topped with barrel-cured pickles and tartar sauce, and sandwiched between a buttery toasted brioche bun.