Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Cajun Flounder Sandwich, This Time in Classic & Spicy
You'll get extra rewards points just for trying it.
Last year, Popeyes looked to replicate the success of its wildly popular Fried Chicken Sandwich, only with fish. In February 2021, the southern-style fast food joint dropped its Cajun Flounder Sandwich just in time for Lent. Following a seasonal hiatus, it's back—and dare we say, better than ever.
On Tuesday, Popeyes announced the return of its Cajun Flounder Sandwich, but this time with two iterations. Much like its famed Chicken Sandwich, you can now get the fish version in both Classic and Spicy.
In case you missed its initial debut, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich features a light and flaky flounder filet doused in a mild and spicy cajun seasoning and crispy southern coating. It's then topped with barrel-cured pickles and tartar sauce, and sandwiched between a buttery toasted brioche bun.
"After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards," president of Popeyes Sami Siddiqui said at the time of its release. "At Popeyes, we don't take shortcuts on quality and strive to ensure our ingredients are the best of the best. That's why we're proud to be serving up the most authentic Cajun Flounder Sandwich in QSR (Quick Service Restaurants)."
The sandwich officially returned to stores February 21 and will be available across the US and Canada for $4.49. Even better, you can earn extra rewards points just for ordering. For a limited time, Popeyes Rewards Members will score 150 bonus points with each purchase of the Cajun Flounder Sandwich.