Popeyes Just Removed 2 Sides from Its Menu

For every bit of good news, there's news that's less-than-ideal. In this case, during a week that brought Lady Gaga Oreos and seven new Ben & Jerry's flavors, Thrillist also learned that fast food favorite Popeyes quietly nixed two sides from its menu.

From now on, Popeyes customers will no longer be able to order Cajun Rice or Green Beans with their meals. While we'd be sadder if the chain removed, say, its fried chicken sandwich and biscuits, we firmly believe that any sort of cut is a loss in its own right.

A company statement about the decision reads, “At Popeyes, we are always listening to feedback from our guests and looking for ways to improve our menu. So after thoughtful consideration, our Cajun Rice and Green Beans are no longer on the permanent menu. However, we still have a bunch of delicious sides.”

It's true that Popeyes' remaining sides are delicious, but we're still trying to figure out who lobbied for the removal of Cajun Rice, a beloved fast food dish that the internet was quick to defend this week.