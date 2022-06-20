Popeyes Is Briefly Bringing Back Cajun Rice, Here's How to Make Sure You Don't Miss It

Popeyes is celebrating its 50th anniversary in a big way this June. Not only is the brand giving fans a new chicken deal, but they are also bringing back an old side that fans were sad to see go when it was removed from menus in 2021. That's right, Cajun Rice is back, but only briefly.

The popular side, taken off the Popeyes menu in January 2021, features flavorful cajun and creole seasonings mixed with bold ingredients, including bell pepper, onion, garlic, celery, and cayenne, along with a mix of ground beef and ground chicken.

According to the brand, since Cajun Rice was removed from the menu, thousands of tweets have surfaced begging for the side to return. So, in honor of the Louisiana brand's 50th anniversary, the fan-favorite side will hit menus again. But there is a downside here. The Cajun Rice will only be available at locations across the nation for a limited time.

But Cajun Rice isn't the only present Popeyes is giving fans to celebrate 50 years in business. The brand is also debuting a Strawberry Cheesecake Fried Pie. The fried dessert is a fried strawberry pie filled with a creamy cheesecake and graham cracker filling. If you are interested in snagging either the Cajun Rice or the Strawberry Cheesecake Fried Pie, both items will be available nationwide in restaurants and for delivery through the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com.