Popeyes Is Taking Pre-Orders for Its Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkeys

When Americans are feeling thankful, they think of turkey. In the heat of the moment, it doesn't much matter why that happens, it only matters that you have to get a turkey ready for Thanksgiving, and it's the hardest part of that late-November spread. It can be dry. It can be bland. It can be expensive.

Popeyes is offering the same solution it has trotted out for years. Its Cajun-Style Turkey is back in 2022, and it is already available for pre-order. When you order a turkey from Popeyes, it comes cooked and only requires that you thaw it, heat it, and serve it. It is the fast food version of buying a turkey at the grocery store and cooking it for hours and hours on a cold November morning.

Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey is marinated in Popeyes' blend of Louisiana-style seasoning, slow-roasted, and then flash-fried in an effort to get a moist bird with crispy skin. You get it flash-fried and you don't even have to become a cautionary tale on social media to get it.

The pre-order starts on October 18. You can call your local restaurant or visit in person to place your pre-order for pickup. You'll also be able to place an order at thecajunfix.popeyes.com if you'd prefer the turkey to be delivered. Deliveries will start on October 24, according to the announcement, with the promise of arrival one to three days after it is shipped.

It isn't a bad solution if you're looking for a flavorful turkey and don't want to make it yourself.