The Massive Surf & Turf Combo Meal Is Back at Popeyes and You Can Get It for a Steal

Popeyes brought back its beloved $6 Tackle Box just weeks ago, and now, the Cajun-style fast food joint is doubling on seafood for summer with the return of its Surf & Turf combo.

For a limited time—isn't that how it always goes with the good stuff?—the Cajun Surf & Turf is back, pairing the chain's fan-favorite crispy Butterfly Shrimp (you get four to a meal) with two Handcrafted Tenders, one regular side, a biscuit, and two dipping sauces for just $4.99.

"Our Cajun Surf & Turf demonstrates Popeyes's ability to offer incredible variety at the best value to our guests," former Popeyes CMO Hector A. Muñoz has said. "We always strive to offer guests a singular experience with our creative Cajun style foods, and Cajun Surf & Turf is sure to satisfy their palates."

Now let's talk details, shall we? The Popeyes Butterfly Shrimp are marinated in classic Louisiana seasonings, battered, and deep-fried, while the Handcrafted Tenders are similarly seasoned, battered, breaded, and fried only with chicken strips.

It's a pretty good deal considering you can get the Tackle Box alone for $5 right now when you order online or via the app.