Popeyes Has Turkeys for Thanksgiving, but Still No Word on Chicken Sandwiches

Let's be real: Thanksgiving turkey kind of blows. It's usually dry, it makes you sleepy, and why would I opt for that when I could have a prime rib or honey-roasted ham? The only way you could get me excited about turkey is to pack it full of cajun seasoning and tell me it's from Popeyes... which is why this news is so delicious.
Popeyes is relaunching its Cajun Style Turkey, hand-rubbed with peppery Louisiana seasoning and precooked, so all you really have to do is heat this bad boy up and give thanks that your turkey will actually have flavor. Sure, we're bummed that the chain's insanely good chicken sandwiches remain unobtainable, but we'll take what we can get for now.
Prices for the bird begin at $39.99 and range from 13-16lbs, so there will be plenty of leftover cold turkey sandwiches to sprinkle with capers after the holiday.
The Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey is available for pre-order now at participating locations across the country, and they will sell out. So place your order, then channel your turkey energy towards something more important, like pie.
