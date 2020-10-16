Popeyes Is Now Taking Pre-Orders for Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkeys

We can't predict much about this November, but we can predict this: Thanksgiving 2020 won't be conventional, what with our new normal and all. And if Thanksgiving traditions are already going down in flames, why not add some fuel by sourcing your turkey from a fast food chain?

No, this isn't a joke. Popeyes, the NOLA fried chicken joint-turned-multinational fast food chain, wants to put Louisiana-style cooking on your dinner table this Thanksgiving. The Cajun Style Turkey is hand-rubbed and infused with "zesty" Cajun spices, and it comes precooked, so all you have to do is heat it up before serving.

Ordering a whole turkey at your neighborhood Popeyes sounds unconventional—especially since the chain specializes in chicken—but then again, it kind of makes sense? Popeyes is no stranger to changing the game, and we know that it takes its special menu items incredibly seriously. If there was ever a year to go rogue for Thanksgiving dinner, it's this year.

Popeyes' turkeys start at $39.99 and will be available at participating locations around the US. To pre-order your own whole bird before they sell out, call or visit your local Popeyes restaurant.